How to Watch Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off with 120 laps at the famed Daytona International Speedway

The first race of the 2022 Xfinity Series calendar takes the green flag tonight as 2021 series champion Daniel Hemric makes his bid to be the first back-to-back champion since Tyler Reddick pulled off the feat in 2019.

2021 winner Austin Cindric will forego this year's event as he has moved up to the Cup Series replacing Brad Keselowski on Team Penske.

How to Watch Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 race on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Expected to be among the favorites for today’s race are Hemric and his Kaulig Racing teammates Landon Cassill and veteran AJ Allmendinger who posted five wins in the Xfinity series in 2021, as well as series rookie Ty Gibbs, the 19-year old grandson of Joe Gibbs the former Super Bowl-winning coach and team owner of Joe Gibbs Racing.

In last year's race, Austin Cindric had the pole but led only 28 of the 120 laps, including the final lap, en route to his ninth Xfinity Series win and his first of four during the 2021 season.

Noah Gragson might be the busiest guy in motorsports this year as he is signed for a full-time Xfinity Series schedule and is also running in Sunday’s Daytona 500 and then has a 14-race Cup schedule with Kaulig Racing. The Xfinity Series alone has 33 events, meaning he’ll strap in for 15 Cup Series races for a total of 48 races this season.

Caesar Bacarella returns to the Xfinity Series after a violation of the NASCAR substance abuse policy

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Xfinity Daytona
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

