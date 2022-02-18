How to Watch the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Practice

The 2022 Xfinity Series starts today as fans will get to see practice runs at Daytona.

Last year's Xfinity Series champion, Daniel Hemric, will be a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series this year.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Practice Today:

Race Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Race Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The driver with the best odds to win the Xfinity Series championship this year is AJ Allmendinger, who will still be competing part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Allmendinger finished No. 4 in the Xfinity Series standings this year. Practice at Daytona will give viewers an idea of how much long-run speed these cars will have. The Xfinity cars haven't changed at all since last year, and the fastest teams last year will likely be the fastest teams this year.

Austin Cindric won the Xfinity race at Daytona last year, but he will not be competing in it this year considering he replaced Brad Keselowski in the No 2 Penske Ford Mustang.

Allmendinger has a legitimate shot to win Daytona this year, but it will be interesting to see what the lap times look like for he and the other Kaulig Racing cars.

Tune in at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 to catch all of the action.

