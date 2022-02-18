Skip to main content

How to Watch the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Xfinity Series starts today as fans will get to see practice runs at Daytona.

Last year's Xfinity Series champion, Daniel Hemric, will be a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series this year. 

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Practice Today:

Race Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Race Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream NASCAR Xfinity Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Practice on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The driver with the best odds to win the Xfinity Series championship this year is AJ Allmendinger, who will still be competing part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Allmendinger finished No. 4 in the Xfinity Series standings this year. Practice at Daytona will give viewers an idea of how much long-run speed these cars will have. The Xfinity cars haven't changed at all since last year, and the fastest teams last year will likely be the fastest teams this year.

Austin Cindric won the Xfinity race at Daytona last year, but he will not be competing in it this year considering he replaced Brad Keselowski in the No 2 Penske Ford Mustang.

Allmendinger has a legitimate shot to win Daytona this year, but it will be interesting to see what the lap times look like for he and the other Kaulig Racing cars.

Tune in at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
18
2022

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Practice

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Practice

By Steve Benko
2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch LSU vs Oklahoma State in College Softball

By Adam Childs
32 minutes ago
ayo-dosunmu
SI Guide

Rising Stars to Open NBA’s All-Star Weekend

By Kevin Sweeney
1 hour ago
Soccer

Lille OSC vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Notre Dame Florida State Softball
College Softball

How to Watch South Florida vs Notre Dame in College Softball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
imago1009839400h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Boavista vs. Benfica

By Frank Urbina
1 hour ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NextEra Energy 250, Qualifying

By Steve Benko
1 hour ago
imago1009780840h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs. FC Metz in Canada

By Frank Urbina
1 hour ago
Soccer

Juventus vs. Torino FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy