How to Watch the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This will be the last chance for Xfinity Series cars to prove what they can do as teams will look to have a good position after qualifying today.

The Xfinity Series stage has not yet been set as drivers will be qualifying for tonight's race. There will be several drivers looking to snag the pole position today.

How to watch the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Qualifying online with fuboTV:

Ty Gibbs had the fastest time in practice yesterday, running a 48.220, and right behind him was Brandon Jones who ran a 48.226.

Gibbs is one of the favorites to win the Xfinity Series championship. He did not compete in the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 last year, but he did get his first win on the Daytona road course the following race. 

This will be his first race on the Daytona oval in the Xfinity Series.

Austin Cindric was the pole-sitter and winner of the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 last year. Cindric has replaced Brad Keselowski with Penske Racing in the Cup Series this year. 

2021 Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric will be is one of the favorites to win the race this year. Hemric posted a 48.349 in practice which was good enough for the No. 8 spot among drivers in practice.

Drivers will be pushing their cars today ahead of the race to see where they can qualify.

Tune in to catch the qualifying at 11 a.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300, Qualifying

By Steve Benko
21 seconds ago
