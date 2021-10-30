Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dead On Tools 250: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Round of 8 in the Xfinity Series playoffs concludes Saturday evening at Martinsville Speedway with the Dead On Tools 250.
    Author:

    Just one race remains before the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race, with the eight playoff drivers and 32 non-playoff drivers taking to the tight turns of Martinsville Speedway on Saturday in the Dead On Tools 250.

    How to Watch NASCAR Dead on Tools 250 Today:

    Race Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Race Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Network

    Live stream the Dead on Tools 250 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Heading into this race, no Xfinity playoff driver has clinched a spot in the championship race, as non-playoff drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Gibbs won the first two races of the round.

    Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric come into this race in the best position to advance to the next round via points, while Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton would all need help to advance—unless they win the race and instantly clinch a spot in the next round.

    Cindric and Allmendinger need just 15 points to clinch a spot in the Championship 4, regardless of who wins the race.

    Josh Berry won here in the spring, while Gragson was the highest-finishing playoff driver, finishing second. The Xfinity Series has raced at this track just three times since the 1990s, with Harrison Burton being the only playoff driver to have won here in the series, as he visited victory lane last year. Gragson has won here in the Truck Series.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Dead on Tools 250

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16806842
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch York United FC at Pacific FC

    just now
    USATSI_17012003
    NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

    How to Watch Dead On Tools 250

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    Liga MX

    How to Watch Querétaro vs. Santos Laguna

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17046764
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Wizards

    1 hour ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) points at Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) makes a move to the base as\ forward Kyle Kuzma (33) sets a pick on Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    Primeira Liga

    How to Watch Sporting vs. Vitória SC

    1 hour ago
    New York Red Bulls
    MLS

    How to Watch CF Montréal at New York Red Bulls

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16097872
    FIG Gymnastics

    How to Watch Rhythmic World Championships

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy