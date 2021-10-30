How to Watch Dead On Tools 250

The Round of 8 in the Xfinity Series playoffs concludes Saturday evening at Martinsville Speedway with the Dead On Tools 250.

Just one race remains before the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race, with the eight playoff drivers and 32 non-playoff drivers taking to the tight turns of Martinsville Speedway on Saturday in the Dead On Tools 250.

How to Watch NASCAR Dead on Tools 250 Today:

Race Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Race Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the Dead on Tools 250 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Heading into this race, no Xfinity playoff driver has clinched a spot in the championship race, as non-playoff drivers John Hunter Nemechek and Ty Gibbs won the first two races of the round.

Austin Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric come into this race in the best position to advance to the next round via points, while Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton would all need help to advance—unless they win the race and instantly clinch a spot in the next round.

Cindric and Allmendinger need just 15 points to clinch a spot in the Championship 4, regardless of who wins the race.

Josh Berry won here in the spring, while Gragson was the highest-finishing playoff driver, finishing second. The Xfinity Series has raced at this track just three times since the 1990s, with Harrison Burton being the only playoff driver to have won here in the series, as he visited victory lane last year. Gragson has won here in the Truck Series.