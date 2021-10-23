    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas Lottery 300: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Just three races remain in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, including Saturday's Kansas Lottery 300.
    The Xfinity Series playoffs continue Saturday with the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway. This is the second race of the Round of 8.

    How to Watch NASCAR Kansas Lottery 300:

    Race Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Race Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Kansas Lottery 300 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last week, John Hunter Nemechek drove the No. 54 car to victory at Texas. Because Nemechek is not a full-time Xfinity driver, no driver has locked their way into the Championship 4 yet, setting up a drama-filled race at Kansas this weekend.

    A.J. Allmendinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson are in position to qualify for the Championship 4 on points. But Daniel Hemric and Justin Haley are just a few points back of Gragson, and while Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones find themselves even farther back, a win by either driver would create some playoff chaos.

    In terms of non-playoff drivers, Ty Gibbs is back in the No. 54 car this week. The best car in the series, Gibbs could find himself repeating what Nemechek did last week.

    Only one playoff driver has a win here, with Brandon Jones driving to victory twice at Kansas.

    In the last race here back in October of last season, Hemric finished second in a race that saw a lot of trouble happen for top drivers, with Cindric finishing 28th and Gragson 36th.

    October
    23
    2021

    Kansas Lottery 300

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
