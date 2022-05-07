Ty Gibbs is on the pole for Saturday's Xfinity race after rain washed out Friday qualifying

Only 16 drivers completed a lap at Darlington on Friday before rain forced the cancellation of qualifying for Saturday's Mahindra ROXOR 200 on the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The starting lineup for the race was determined through the Performance Metrics Qualifying formula and Ty Gibbs will start on the pole as a result.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200 Today:

Race Date: May 7, 2022

Race Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Josh Berry, who won at Dover on April 30, starts on the outside of Row 1. Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson will be on the second row. Series points leader AJ Allmendinger will start on the inside of Row 3.

The PMQ formula includes the fastest lap from the last race, final race finish, owner's final race position and the owner's place in the points standings.

Gibbs comes to Darlington tied for second in the standings with Gragson, 43 points behind Allmendinger. The 19-year-old is in his first full-time season on the Xfinity Series and has a series-best three wins in 10 starts.

Gragson has a pair of victories this season while Allmendinger has taken the checkered flag once. But his consistency with 10 straight top-10 finishes, has him atop the standings early in the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.