How to Watch Mahindra ROXOR 200, Qualifying in NASCAR Xfinity Series: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

JR Motorsports comes off dominant Dover performance looking for more Darlington success at qualifying for Mahindra ROXOR 200 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Three of the four former winners at Darlington for the Mahindra ROXOR 200 drive for JR Motorsports, including defending race winner Justin Allgaier, heading into Friday evening's qualifying for Saturday's event.

How to Watch Mahindra ROXOR 200, Qualifying in NASCAR Xfinity Series Today:

Date: May 6, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream qualifying for the Mahindra ROXOR 200 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Josh Berry held off Allgaier by 0.604 seconds at Dover on Saturday to give JR Motorsports a 1-2 finish. Last year at Darlington, those results were inverted, with Allgaier finishing 0.422 seconds in front of Berry at the checkered flag. Teammate Noah Gragson finished fourth in both races.

AJ Allmendinger holds a 43-point lead in the standings over Gragson and Ty Gibbs. Gragson has won twice in 10 starts this season with seven top-five finishes. Gibbs has three wins and four top-fives.

It's a throwback weekend for all three NASCAR series and Gibbs' No. 54 Toyota will feature an Interstate Batteries paint scheme from 2002, the year he was born.

Chase Elliott will also drive for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series race as well as in Sunday's Cup Series event. Elliott is also a former winner at Darlington.

