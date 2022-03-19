Skip to main content

How to Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Race: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Noah Gragson has had the hottest start to the Xfinity Series season and will look to follow his four consecutive top-three finishes with yet another.

It still may be early in the Xfinity Series season, but some drivers have set themselves apart from the rest of the field. Noah Gragson has had four consecutive top-three finishes and is looking to replicate that again today.

How to Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Race today:

Race Date: March 19, 2022

Practice Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Race online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gragson won last week's race in Phoenix, making it win No. 6 for him in his career and No. 1 on the season. Gragson finished No. 4 last year in this race, and Atlanta Motor Speedway has always been good to him.

This will be an interesting race considering all of the track activities were canceled yesterday due to inclement weather. Gragson is favored to win this race but Justin Allgaier is right behind him in odds.

Tune in to see if Gragson can get back-to-back wins, or if one of the other drivers like Allgaier can get the victory. Allgaier won this race last year. This will also be the first Xfinity Race on the newly-paved track.

All of the action can be seen on FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Nalley Cars, 250

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 11, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) and center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrate after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Coyotes

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) chases the puck as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks on in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Timberwolves

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) fouls Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on a fast break during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots a layup over Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the fourth quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17917903
College Softball

How to Watch Colorado State at San Diego State in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
lsu women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Jackson State vs LSU in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) dribbles by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Second Round: Michigan vs Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy