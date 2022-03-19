Noah Gragson has had the hottest start to the Xfinity Series season and will look to follow his four consecutive top-three finishes with yet another.

It still may be early in the Xfinity Series season, but some drivers have set themselves apart from the rest of the field. Noah Gragson has had four consecutive top-three finishes and is looking to replicate that again today.

How to Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Race today:

Race Date: March 19, 2022

Practice Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Gragson won last week's race in Phoenix, making it win No. 6 for him in his career and No. 1 on the season. Gragson finished No. 4 last year in this race, and Atlanta Motor Speedway has always been good to him.

This will be an interesting race considering all of the track activities were canceled yesterday due to inclement weather. Gragson is favored to win this race but Justin Allgaier is right behind him in odds.

Tune in to see if Gragson can get back-to-back wins, or if one of the other drivers like Allgaier can get the victory. Allgaier won this race last year. This will also be the first Xfinity Race on the newly-paved track.

All of the action can be seen on FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.