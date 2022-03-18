Skip to main content

How to Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xfinity Series drivers will be hitting the track for the first time on Atlanta's newly-paved and newly-banked track.

Nobody is sure what Atlanta Motor Speedway's track is going to look and feel like yet. Noah Gragson has had one of the fastest and best cars on the track in the Xfinity Series this year and he's looking to start the weekend off well in the practice session.

How to Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Practice today:

Practice Date: March 18, 2022

Practice Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Practice online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the first time any NASCAR driver will be on the newly-paved Atlanta Motor Speedway track. There has been added banking to the track, and the officials are hoping to see more racing in a pack. 

Justin Allgaier won this race last year and is hoping to repeat that success this year. He has scored a top 10 in every race this year and has had JR Motorsports competing to win in every race this season. 

This will be an interesting practice session as fans will get a chance to see how the Xfinity Series cars will look on the new and improved speedway.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 4 p.m. ET to see who will be the fastest in practice.

Regional restrictions may apply.

