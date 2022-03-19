Skip to main content

How to Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With yesterday's events canceled, Noah Gragson will be the pole-sitter for today's Xfinity Series race.

Noah Gragson has had one of, if not the hottest start to the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He has had four straight top-three finishes and also capped those four races off with a win last week in Phoenix. 

How to Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Practice today:

Race Date: March 19, 2022

Practice Time: 11:40 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch the Nalley Cars 250, Race online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Considering NASCAR had to cancel events yesterday due to inclement weather, Gragson is today's pole-sitter for the Nalley Cars 250. The Xfinity Series cars will get a 40-minute practice session that will allow the drivers to see how they can adapt to changing track conditions in their cars.

This will be the first time the cars are hitting the track with the reconfigurations. For starters, the track has been paved and will be smoother than it was in previous years. 

However, the most important parts of the reconfigurations are the banking changes. Atlanta Motor Speedway increased banking by four percent and are hoping to get cars to be able to race in a pack.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 11:40 a.m. ET for this practice session to see who will be the fastest on the track.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Nalley Cars 250, Practice

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:40
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
