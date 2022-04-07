How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Qualifying

The action starts at the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway at the Xfinity Racing Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 qualifying.

AJ Allmendinger is the points leader in the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, but all eyes will be on Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. as he dons the firesuit to make another run at Martinsville Speedway, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

How To Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, Qualifying Today:

Date: April 7, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Earnhardt will be in his famed No. 88 Chevrolet for his lone Xfinity Series start of the season. Since 2018, he's made four starts on the series and finished in the top five in three of them, most recently at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2020.

Allmendinger has seven top-10s in seven starts with one victory and that consistency has built a 20-point lead in the driver standings over Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson. Gibbs picked up his third win of the season last week at Richmond after bumping Joe Gibbs Racing teammate John Hunter Nemechek out of the lead on the final lap.

Earnhardt will drive with a special steering wheel in Friday night's race, with the orange camouflage wheel to be auctioned off after the race to raise funds to fight food insecurity through The Dale Jr. Foundation.

