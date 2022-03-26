Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Pit Boss 250: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ty Gibbs dominates qualifying after winning twice in the last three races on NASCAR's junior circuit. On Saturday, he takes on NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Pit Boss 250.

Ty Gibbs pulled out a double-overtime win in Atlanta last weekend and dominated qualifying on Friday at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, to grab the pole position for Saturday's Pit Boss 250. It's the first road-course race of the young season on NASCAR's Xfinity Racing Series.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Pit Boss 250 Today:

Race Date: March 26, 2022

Race Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Pit Boss 250 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gibbs won the pole by more than a half-second over Ross Chastain, completing his best lap in 134.52 seconds. He's the only racer in the series with two victories. Besides his win in Atlanta, Gibbs also took the checkered flag in Las Vegas on March 5.

Cole Custer and AJ Allmendinger are on Row 2 for Saturday's 157.596-mile race. Stage 1 is 14 laps while the final two stages will be 16 laps each. On Row 3 are Alex Labbe and Sheldon Creed.

The winner of last year's inaugural Xfinity Series race at COTA, Kyle Busch, isn't in the field in 2022. Defending series champion Daniel Hemric starts in the 19th position on Row 10.

Noah Gragson, with four top-five finishes in five starts this season, leads the points standings by 19 points over both Gibbs and Allmendinger. He is in the 12th position to start the Pit Boss 250, on the outside of Row 6.

