    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The battle for the NASCAR Xfinity Series title ends Saturday with the championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
    Author:

    Heading into Saturday's race at Phoenix Raceway, just four drivers remain in the running for the NASCAR Xfinity Series title.

    How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Today:

    Race Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Race Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Network

    Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric and A.J. Allmendinger are competing for the championship in Saturday's season finale, and the highest finisher among the four will take it home.

    Among the four championship contenders, Cindric should be considered the favorite, as he has won the past two races at Phoenix.

    In the race here in March, Allmendinger finished fifth, Hemric 23rd and Gragson 39th after blowing an engine. Gragson's best finish at the track is second, as is Hemric's. Allmendinger had his best finish here in March.

    Drivers in this field who are not in the playoffs but have won at the track at some level of NASCAR are Brett Moffitt, the 2018 Truck Series winner, as well as Xfinity winners Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
