Skip to main content

How to Watch Production Alliance 300, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Daniel Hemric ended his 2021 Xfinity Series season with a championship and followed it up as the pole-sitter at Daytona, can he qualify No. 1 again today?

Last week's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona was full of fireworks. A late-race crash sent ruined the chances for several cars to win and sent Myatt Snider into the catch fence. 

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Qualifying Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can stream the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This week fans will get to see a return of Trevor Bayne to racing. Bayne famously won the Daytona 500 in 2011, which made him the youngest winner to win a Daytona 500 race at just 20-years-old.

Ty Gibbs came into the season as one of the favorites to win the championship, and despite him never having raced at Auto Club Speedway, is a favorite to win this race. Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Allgaier have good shots at it as well.

This will be the first race at Auto Club Speedway since 2020. This race has always been fun to watch considering its age and the speeds that are attained on it. It could be the last race in its current state as a two-mile track.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET to catch all of the qualifying action. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Production Alliance 300, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso
6 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
6 minutes ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
6 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
6 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
6 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy