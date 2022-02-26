Daniel Hemric ended his 2021 Xfinity Series season with a championship and followed it up as the pole-sitter at Daytona, can he qualify No. 1 again today?

Last week's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona was full of fireworks. A late-race crash sent ruined the chances for several cars to win and sent Myatt Snider into the catch fence.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Qualifying Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

This week fans will get to see a return of Trevor Bayne to racing. Bayne famously won the Daytona 500 in 2011, which made him the youngest winner to win a Daytona 500 race at just 20-years-old.

Ty Gibbs came into the season as one of the favorites to win the championship, and despite him never having raced at Auto Club Speedway, is a favorite to win this race. Noah Gragson, AJ Allmendinger, and Justin Allgaier have good shots at it as well.

This will be the first race at Auto Club Speedway since 2020. This race has always been fun to watch considering its age and the speeds that are attained on it. It could be the last race in its current state as a two-mile track.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET to catch all of the qualifying action.

