Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Xfinity Series will have qualifying in the desert today as drivers take the track to see who will be starting in the front.

The last time the Xfinity Series came to the desert, Daniel Hemric won the championship, and also the first Xfinity Series race of his career. Cars will take the track today to see who will be qualifying in the front.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: March 12, 2022

Qualifying Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing is coming off a victory in Las Vegas and looking to carry that momentum into qualifying. Gibbs has had one of the fastest cars on the track this year. Noah Gragson is the current leader in Xfinity Series points and he has also been one of the fastest on the track this season.

The weather in Phoenix should be ideal for qualifying. The weather in Las Vegas last weekend was not conducive to having good qualifying times due to it being as cold as it was. Drivers will be hoping they can put down some good qualifying times in the one-mile track in Phoenix.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 11:30 a.m. ET to see who will be starting on the pole.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
11:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying

By Steve Benko3 minutes ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UMBC vs Vermont in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs33 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UMBC vs. Vermont: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vermont vs. UMBC: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Princeton vs. Cornell: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cornell vs. Princeton: Ivy League Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
imago1009667533h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch ES Setif vs. AmaZulu FC

By Rafael Urbina38 minutes ago
imago1010460167h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice in Canada

By Rafael Urbina43 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy