The Xfinity Series will have qualifying in the desert today as drivers take the track to see who will be starting in the front.

The last time the Xfinity Series came to the desert, Daniel Hemric won the championship, and also the first Xfinity Series race of his career. Cars will take the track today to see who will be qualifying in the front.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: March 12, 2022

Qualifying Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing is coming off a victory in Las Vegas and looking to carry that momentum into qualifying. Gibbs has had one of the fastest cars on the track this year. Noah Gragson is the current leader in Xfinity Series points and he has also been one of the fastest on the track this season.

The weather in Phoenix should be ideal for qualifying. The weather in Las Vegas last weekend was not conducive to having good qualifying times due to it being as cold as it was. Drivers will be hoping they can put down some good qualifying times in the one-mile track in Phoenix.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 11:30 a.m. ET to see who will be starting on the pole.

Regional restrictions may apply.