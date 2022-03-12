How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200

Fresh off another top-three finish last week in Las Vegas, Noah Gragson is on the verge of becoming only the second driver in the history of the Xfinity Series to post four consecutive top-three finishes, equaling Kevin Harvick who completed the feat in 2005.

Gragson is one of 38 drivers who will take the green flag for 200 laps on the one-mile oval including last week’s winner in Las Vegas Ty Gibbs, winner of this event in 2020 Brandon Jones and 2017 and 2019 event champion Justin Allgaier.



How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

You can stream the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gragson, who leads the Xfinity Series in points, is looking for his sixth series win since joining full-time in 2019 and is in search of his first trip to victory lane since winning at Martinsville late last season. Gragson has led the most laps of any driver so far this year, but has yet to claim victory, twice finishing as the runner up at California and last week in Vegas.

In last year’s race Austin Cindric, who finished the season second in points, bested Ty Gibbs by two car lengths for the second of his five wins before making the jump to the Cup Series this year.

Gibbs, at just 19-years-old, already has five Xfinity Series wins under his belt including last week’s triumph in Vegas, currently sits in second place in the standings just 17 points behind Gragson.

Allgaier is the only driver in the field this week who has won more than once on this track and has 15 top-10 finishes in 23 career starts in Phoenix. Jones comes into today off his first top-10 finish of the season having finished 10th last Saturday in Las Vegas

Regional restrictions may apply.