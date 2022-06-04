Skip to main content

How to Watch Pacific Office Automation 147: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the track for the Pacific Office Automation 147 in what could be a rainy track today.

Portland International Raceway hosts its first NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday with Pacific Office Automation 147. Drivers will need to navigate the unique circumstances of a rainy track to nab a top 10 finish, or potentially a win as the series nears the midway point of the season.

How to Watch Pacific Office Automation 147 today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch Pacific Office Automation 147 online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Anthony Alfredo won the first pole of his career heading into the Pacific Office Automation 147 today:

Qualifying saw Alfredo take the pole with Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric, Sam Mayer and Jade Buford all in the top five slots on the track.

None of those drivers have the best time during the practice ahead of qualifying and the race itself today. Sheldon Creed performed the best in practice in 20 laps, with Ty Gibbs (22 laps), Myatt Snider (12 laps), AJ Allmendinger (16 laps) and Brett Moffitt (21 laps) with the best times overall.

Draftkings has Allmendinger (+250) as the favorite to win the race with Gibbs (+450) as the next best bet.

Alfredo (+5000) on the pole has great betting odds, but is not seen as a threat to win today with Creed (+1000) coming off a win with middling odds to make it back-to-back wins in the Xfinity Series.

This is the first time the Pacific Office Automation 147 has been raced on the Xfinity Series circuit, so after today there will be a first-time winner and history to build off of in the wet and damp conditions of the pacific northwest.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Pacific Office Automation 147

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Pacific Office Automation 147

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) high- fives in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Arizona won 8-6. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his home run with shortstop Corey Seager (right) against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy