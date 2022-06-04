The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the track for the Pacific Office Automation 147 in what could be a rainy track today.

Portland International Raceway hosts its first NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday with Pacific Office Automation 147. Drivers will need to navigate the unique circumstances of a rainy track to nab a top 10 finish, or potentially a win as the series nears the midway point of the season.

How to Watch Pacific Office Automation 147 today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Anthony Alfredo won the first pole of his career heading into the Pacific Office Automation 147 today:

Qualifying saw Alfredo take the pole with Austin Hill, Daniel Hemric, Sam Mayer and Jade Buford all in the top five slots on the track.

None of those drivers have the best time during the practice ahead of qualifying and the race itself today. Sheldon Creed performed the best in practice in 20 laps, with Ty Gibbs (22 laps), Myatt Snider (12 laps), AJ Allmendinger (16 laps) and Brett Moffitt (21 laps) with the best times overall.

Draftkings has Allmendinger (+250) as the favorite to win the race with Gibbs (+450) as the next best bet.

Alfredo (+5000) on the pole has great betting odds, but is not seen as a threat to win today with Creed (+1000) coming off a win with middling odds to make it back-to-back wins in the Xfinity Series.

This is the first time the Pacific Office Automation 147 has been raced on the Xfinity Series circuit, so after today there will be a first-time winner and history to build off of in the wet and damp conditions of the pacific northwest.

