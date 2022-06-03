Pacific Office Automation 147 stream: Watch online, TV channel

NASCAR hits the pacific northwest as the Xfinity Series will have qualifying for the Pacific Office Automation 147 today.

This is the first running of the Pacific Office Automation 147 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series as the drivers head up to the pacific northwest to try and get a win as the season nears the halfway point. Every practice, qualifying and race mean that much more as the season moves into the second half as the leaders in the standings try to protect their position and everyone else looks to inch closer and closer to the top.

How to Watch Pacific Office Automation 147, Qualifying today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Entering today’s qualifying session, seven drivers have over 400 points, with the leader only up 33 points on the field.

AJ Allmendinger (530 points) is the leader this season with one win, six top-five finishes and finishing in the top 10 in every single race (12 starts) this season. He has been the most consistent driver all year, despite only having one win.

Behind Allmendinger are Noah Gragson (497) and Ty Gibbs (490), who have two and three wins this season.

This season, winning the pole has not been a sign of victory for a driver, with only one driver winning their race from the pole in Gibbs at the ToyotaCare 250 in the eighth race of the season.

