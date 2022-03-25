Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ty Gibbs hits the Circuit of the Americas road course with two wins in his last three starts.

The NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series is on its first road course of the 2022 season this weekend for the Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Qualifying on Friday evening will set the field for Saturday's race.

How to Watch Pit Boss 250 Qualifying Today:

Date: March 25, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Pit Boss 250 Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's the second time for NASCAR's second-tier racing series on the 3.41-mile layout in Austin. Veteran Kyle Busch won the inaugural event last May, starting from the pole and cruising to an 11-second victory over AJ Allmendinger.

Looking at this current season, Ty Gibbs went inside of Ryan Sieg on the final lap in the second overtime last Saturday to win the Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, becoming the first two-time winner in the Xfinity Racing Series this season. Gibbs also won in Las Vegas on March 5, taking the checkered flag in the Alsco Uniforms 300.

He led just one lap in Atlanta—the final one—and is 19 points behind series leader Noah Gragson. The Chevy driver has four top-five finishes in five starts and has led 241 laps with three stage wins. Gibbs' victories are his only top-five finishes, with zero stage wins and only 13 laps led.

Once the field is set Friday, the Pit Boss 250 starts on Saturday afternoon after the Truck Series XPEL 225.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Pit Boss 250 Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
5
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_12906037
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Pit Boss 250 Qualifying

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
DAYTONA 500
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Without Cable

By Steve Benko6 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians Shane Bieber
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Guardians vs Giants

By Adam Childs59 minutes ago
USATSI_17955823
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs59 minutes ago
Ivory Coast Ghana
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch France vs. Ivory Coast

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Young You
Figure Skating

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Free

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch XPEL 225 Qualifying

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
CUBS
MLB

How to Watch Marquee Sports Network Without Cable

By Steve Benko2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy