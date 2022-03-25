Ty Gibbs hits the Circuit of the Americas road course with two wins in his last three starts.

The NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series is on its first road course of the 2022 season this weekend for the Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Qualifying on Friday evening will set the field for Saturday's race.

How to Watch Pit Boss 250 Qualifying Today:

Date: March 25, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Pit Boss 250 Qualifying on fuboTV.

It's the second time for NASCAR's second-tier racing series on the 3.41-mile layout in Austin. Veteran Kyle Busch won the inaugural event last May, starting from the pole and cruising to an 11-second victory over AJ Allmendinger.

Looking at this current season, Ty Gibbs went inside of Ryan Sieg on the final lap in the second overtime last Saturday to win the Nalley Cars 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, becoming the first two-time winner in the Xfinity Racing Series this season. Gibbs also won in Las Vegas on March 5, taking the checkered flag in the Alsco Uniforms 300.

He led just one lap in Atlanta—the final one—and is 19 points behind series leader Noah Gragson. The Chevy driver has four top-five finishes in five starts and has led 241 laps with three stage wins. Gibbs' victories are his only top-five finishes, with zero stage wins and only 13 laps led.

Once the field is set Friday, the Pit Boss 250 starts on Saturday afternoon after the Truck Series XPEL 225.

