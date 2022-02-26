How to Watch Production Alliance 300

Harrison Burton was the last Xfinity Series winner at Auto Club Speedway. Burton is full-time in the Cup Series now, so who will come out on top today?

Last year's Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway was not held due to COVID-19, but it's back this year and looking to be a great race.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 Today:

Race Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Race Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Harrison Burton won this race in 2020 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, but since Burton has moved to the Cup Series full-time, he won't be competing in this race.

Ty Gibbs comes into today's race with the best odds to win it. Gibbs, the grandson of Joe Gibbs, is also one of the favorites to win the Xfinity Series championship.

Gibbs' cars have dominated at this track over the last decade. Seven of the last 13 Xfinity Series races have been won by a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

A name very familiar to race fans will be running some races for JGR this year. Trevor Bayne, who won the Daytona 500 at just the age of 20, will be in his first Xfinity Series race since 2016.

Tune in to FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET to see who comes out on top in this race.

