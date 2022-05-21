How to Watch the SRS Distribution 250

The 12th stop on the NASCAR Xfinity Series swings into Texas as JRM goes for four straight wins

JR Motorsports has dominated the NASCAR Xfinity series over the last month as three different drivers, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry and today’s pole-sitter Noah Gragson have all claimed a spot in victory lane in each of the last three races. Gragson, currently second in the series points chase, picked up his second win of 2022 at Talladega and followed up that performance with a fourth-place finish at Dover and a second-place run two weeks ago at Darlington.

How to Watch SRS Distribution 250:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Seven-time winner of this race, including the 2021 event, Kyle Busch is not in the lineup today nor is any of the other previous winners so today’s race will feature a first-time winner at this track. Nineteen-year-old Ty Gibbs could be the one to break through and claim the checkered flag as he makes his Texas debut.

Gibbs already has wins at both of the 1.5-mile tracks the series has competed on this year (Las Vegas and Atlanta) and his 349 laps led is tops among all drivers in the series.

Current points leader A.J. Allmendinger, who has not finished outside of the top ten in any of the previous eleven races, will have his work cut out for him today as he starts in 13th position.

Toyota’s have won five of the last seven races at Texas though Chevrolet’s have claimed victories in six of the 11 races this season.

