How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250, Qualifying

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race SRS Distribution 250 returns after a great race in June last year. The race returns to one of the greatest venues in the sport at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. The practice round will start at 6:00 p.m. ET and then the qualifying round will start at the bottom of the hour at 6:30 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for the race on Saturday, May 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race SRS Distribution 250, Qualifying Today:

Qualifying Date: May 20, 2022

Qualifying Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing is the defending winner of last year's race. John Hunter Nemechek won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in 2021. A.J. Allmendinger currently leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 464 points. JR Motorsports drivers have won the last three Xfinity Series races. Sam Mayer is their entry into this race. If he is able to win, it will be the first time in series history that any team has won four race in a row with four different drivers.

William Byron at +350 has the best odds to win this race. He'll be making his first series start in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevy. He'll be one of three drivers to run that car this season. This will also be his first series start since his 2017 Xfinity Series championship season when he was a rookie. Get the first peek at all these incredible drivers today during the practice and qualifying rounds.

