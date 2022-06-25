Tennessee Lottery 250 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee Lottery 250: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Series points leader A.J. Allmendinger is among the favorites for tonight’s 188-lap race.

After picking up his second win of the season, NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader A.J. Allmendinger comes to Nashville looking for his first win on an oval this season, having picked up both of his wins on road courses. Young guns Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson, currently second and third in the points standings, have combined for five wins this season though none have come in the last five races.

Match Date: June 25, 2022

Match Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Tennessee Lottery 250 with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Allmendinger has been the most consistent driver in the series this season, finishing outside the top ten just once in 14 races, including seven top-five finishes. The 40-year-old won the regular-season championship last season and has posted 12 Xfinity series wins, including five in 2021 and finished fifth here a year ago.

Chevrolet has dominated the Xfinity series this season, posting nine wins, including each of the last six races, with three going to JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry.

Series rookie Austin Hill has posted three top-ten finishes in his last four starts totaling seven, including the season-opening win at Daytona. Hill is currently eighth in the points standings after last week’s third-place finish at Portland.

