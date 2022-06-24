Tennessee Lottery 250 Practice stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Tennessee Lottery 250 Practice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Xfinity Series returns after a two-week hiatus and points leader AJ Allmendinger is coming off a win.

For the first time since June 4, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series drivers return to the track. On Friday, they will go through their paces in practice for Saturday's Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Tennessee Lottery 250 Practice Today:

Date: June 24, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream practice for the Tennessee Lottery 250 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

AJ Allmendinger enters the weekend with a 43-point lead over Ty Gibbs in the standings after winning the Pacific Office Automation 147 in Portland on June 4. Gibbs has three victories this year, but Allmendinger's consistency (13 top-10 finishes in 14 starts) has him atop the standings.

Last year, Kyle Busch hopped over from the NASCAR Cup Series to get the overtime win, finishing 1.11 seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier. Busch is not in the field this time around. 

The Xfinity Series returned to Nashville in 2021 after a nine-year absence and the race was shortened from its 300-mile format to 250 miles. The Nashville Superspeedway is a 1.333-mile oval and Saturday's race will have a 45-lap first stage, a 50-lap second stage, with the final stage covering 93 laps.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

