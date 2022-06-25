Tennessee Lottery 250, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

Series points leader A.J. Allmendinger is among the favorites in qualifying for tonight's 188-lap race.

After picking up his second win of the season, NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader A.J. Allmendinger comes to Nashville looking for his first win on an oval this season, having picked up both of his wins on road courses. Young guns Ty Gibbs and Noah Gragson have combined for six pole position wins this season, with Allmendinger collecting a pair.

How to Watch Tennessee Lottery 250, Qualifying:

Match Date: June 25, 2022

Match Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Tennessee Lottery 250, Qualifying with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Allmendinger has been the most consistent driver in the series this season, finishing outside the top ten just once in 14 races, including seven top-five finishes. The 40-year-old won the regular-season championship last season and has posted 12 Xfinity series wins including five in 2021 and finished fifth here a year ago.

Last season, Kyle Busch led 122 of 189 laps beating Justin Allgaier in the series’ first race in the Music City in over a decade.

While Busch will not be running this weekend, the car he led to victory lane last year is back and will be driven by Gibbs who has never raced at Nashville.

Chevrolet has dominated the Xfinity series this season, posting nine wins, including each of the last six races.

Regional restrictions may apply.