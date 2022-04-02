How to Watch ToyotaCare 250

Saturday is a busy day for the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, culminating with the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway. After last week's road-course run in Texas, the series runs its seventh race of the season on the 0.75-mile D-shaped track in Richmond.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series ToyotaCare 250 Today:

Race Date: April 2, 2022

Race Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Everything happens on Saturday for the Xfinity Series, with practice and qualifying taking place in the morning before NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

Noah Gragson holds a one-point lead in the points standings ahead of AJ Allmendinger, who picked up his first win of the season last week at Circuit of the Americas. Gragson finished fourth in Austin, his fifth top-five finish in six starts so far in 2022.

Gragson won at Richmond last September, holding off Justin Haley by 0.381 seconds. Allmendinger finished 18th in the 187.5-mile, 250-lap race.

Ty Gibbs is third in the standings, 31 points back of Gragson after a disappointing 15th-place run at COTA after starting on the pole. He's the only two-time winner on the series so far this season, with victories on March 5 in Las Vegas and March 19 in Atlanta.

