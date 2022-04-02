Skip to main content

How to Watch ToyotaCare 250 Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The ToyotaCare 250 from Richmond starts off with qualifying to see who will get into the race and who will go home early.

Richmond will host the ToyotaCare 250 in the spring for the first time since 2019 with 42 drivers vying for the chance to compete in the race.

How to Watch ToyotaCare 250 Qualifying Today:

Race Date: April 2, 2022

Race Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream ToyotaCare 250 Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Qualifying kicks off the first weekend in April for this NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Qualifying will feature Ryan Preece, who is in the No. 5 car which is one of four BJ McLeod Motorsports cars in Richmond. Cole Custer, who won the Production Alliance Group 300 in February, is also here and will be behind the wheel in the No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Drink Ford.

Ty Gibbs will be looking to win his third Xfinity Series race of the year after winning the Alsco Uniforms 300 in Las Vegas and then winning two weeks later at Atlanta in the Nalley Cars 250.

Derek Griffith is also here making his debut for Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 car.

Chevrolet dominates as they have 30 of the 42 cars up for qualifying. Ford and Toyota round out the field with six cars each.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

