How to Watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Heat Qualifying

The official start to the NASCAR season is the Busch Light Clash which is usually held at Daytona, but this year it's being held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

There will be 23 cars participating in the 2022 Busch Light Clash, but before the race, these drivers will need to qualify.

How to watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash Heat Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Today fans will get to see single-car qualifying and the ability to see which car will be the fastest on the track by itself. The best chance to prove what the car will be able to do on the track starts in qualifying.

Drivers will be on the shortest track they have seen at this level and will be pushing the cars as hard as they can, even though no points will be awarded for winning the clash, or qualifying in the No. 1 position.

Teams will want to be able to see which tweaks they will have to make for the Cup Series races that will involve points. Some of the fastest cars in practice were Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Daniel Suarez.

The cars have a completely different look and some new features, but it will be interesting to see the setup for the cars.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

