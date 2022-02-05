Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Heat Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The official start to the NASCAR season is the Busch Light Clash which is usually held at Daytona, but this year it's being held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

There will be 23 cars participating in the 2022 Busch Light Clash, but before the race, these drivers will need to qualify. 

How to watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash Heat Qualifying today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash Heat Qualifying with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today fans will get to see single-car qualifying and the ability to see which car will be the fastest on the track by itself. The best chance to prove what the car will be able to do on the track starts in qualifying.

Drivers will be on the shortest track they have seen at this level and will be pushing the cars as hard as they can, even though no points will be awarded for winning the clash, or qualifying in the No. 1 position. 

Teams will want to be able to see which tweaks they will have to make for the Cup Series races that will involve points. Some of the fastest cars in practice were Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, and Daniel Suarez.

The cars have a completely different look and some new features, but it will be interesting to see the setup for the cars.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Heat Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: Fox Sports 1
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17563819
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Lakers

23 seconds ago
USATSI_17619359
NASCAR

How to Watch the 2022 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, Heat Qualifying

23 seconds ago
Jamie Anderson Slopestyle
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Olympic Women's Slopestyle Final

23 seconds ago
USATSI_17608252
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Arkansas

23 seconds ago
OREGON STATE GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Arizona State vs Oregon State

23 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Harrisburg Heat vs Dallas Sidekicks

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17622030
2022 Winter Olympics

ow to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Czech Republic

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17547167
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Air Force

30 minutes ago
USATSI_17427274
College Hockey

How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy