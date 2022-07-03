Skip to main content

How to Watch Kwik Trip 250: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Cup Series swings into Wisconsin’s Road America for the second road course race in four weeks

The 18th race of the NASCAR Cup Series descends on Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s 14-turn 4.048-mile Road America course for 250 miles of action with series points leader Chase Elliott on the pole. Elliott took home the checkered flag last week in Nashville and now holds a narrow 30-point lead on Ross Chastain who won the first road race of the season at Circuit of the Americas.

How to Watch Kwik Trip 250:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Kwik Trip 250 race with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last year, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to Road America for the first time since 1956 as Chase Elliott won the race after leading 24 of 62 laps. After starting 34th, Elliott carved his way through the field in the race's final 33 laps to earn his second win of the season.

Chase Briscoe posted the fastest time practice this week and is the lone Ford in the front two rows as Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2021 series champion Kyle Larson will start third next to Tyler Reddick.

No Toyota was able to crack the top ten in qualifying with the quartet of Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex, Jr. and Christopher Bell bunched together from 13th to 16th.

Series rookie and 2020 Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric starts fifth and has posted two top-ten finishes on road courses this season finishing eighth at Circuit of the Americas and fifth at Sonoma in June.

The last two road course races were won by drivers who claimed their first-ever Cup Series victories as Chastain and Daniel Suárez took home the checkered flags.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Kwik Trip 250

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream

By Kristofer Habbas12 seconds ago
IMSA
Auto Racing

How to Watch IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: SportsCar Grand Prix

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
Jul 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) and left fielder Kris Bryant (23) celebrate with teammates after the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
NASCAR
NASCAR

How to Watch Kwik Trip 250

By Brandon Rush12 seconds ago
Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jul 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30, right) is congratulated by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27, left) after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Cubs

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jul 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts to his single against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Astros

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Jul 2, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) scores a run on a single by shortstop Corey Seager (not pictured) against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 7/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy