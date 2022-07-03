The NASCAR Cup Series swings into Wisconsin’s Road America for the second road course race in four weeks

The 18th race of the NASCAR Cup Series descends on Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s 14-turn 4.048-mile Road America course for 250 miles of action with series points leader Chase Elliott on the pole. Elliott took home the checkered flag last week in Nashville and now holds a narrow 30-point lead on Ross Chastain who won the first road race of the season at Circuit of the Americas.

How to Watch Kwik Trip 250:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Kwik Trip 250 race with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last year, the NASCAR Cup Series returned to Road America for the first time since 1956 as Chase Elliott won the race after leading 24 of 62 laps. After starting 34th, Elliott carved his way through the field in the race's final 33 laps to earn his second win of the season.

Chase Briscoe posted the fastest time practice this week and is the lone Ford in the front two rows as Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2021 series champion Kyle Larson will start third next to Tyler Reddick.

No Toyota was able to crack the top ten in qualifying with the quartet of Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex, Jr. and Christopher Bell bunched together from 13th to 16th.

Series rookie and 2020 Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric starts fifth and has posted two top-ten finishes on road courses this season finishing eighth at Circuit of the Americas and fifth at Sonoma in June.

The last two road course races were won by drivers who claimed their first-ever Cup Series victories as Chastain and Daniel Suárez took home the checkered flags.

Regional restrictions may apply.