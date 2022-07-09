Skip to main content

How to Watch O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR truck series hits the Buckeye state road course with rookie Corey Heim starting off in pole position at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.

20-year-old Corey Heim sits on the pole for today’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio after a rain-shortened qualifying session on Friday. It’s the first pole position for Heim this season, who has two race wins under his belt having won at Atlanta and Gateway. Today’s 150-mile race is the 15th stop on the Truck Series calendar and is the penultimate race before the playoffs begin July 29.

How to Watch O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio:

Match Date: July 9, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Heim is 21st in the points standings entering this weekend having ran a limited schedule in his first season in the truck series. 

Zane Smith sits on top of the standings after five consecutive top-10 finishes including three straight in the top three. Smith has posted three wins this season with victories at Daytona and Kansas and a road course win at Circuit of the Americas. Smith will start in 13th position.

John Hunter Nemechek, who led the points for most of the season, will start in fourth. Nemechek has finished in the top 10 in 10 of his last 11 races with the lone result outside the top 10 being a 35th-place finish at Gateway.

2021 series champion Ben Rhodes sits third in the points standings despite not having finished better than eighth since his win at Bristol eight races ago.

The race to make the top 10 in advance of the playoffs is down to Matt Crafton and Derek Kraus. Crafton holds a 29-point lead entering today’s race.

