How to Watch Crayon 200, Qualifying: Live Stream NASCAR, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to New Hampshire for the Crayon 200 with qualifying today.

Right after the first and only practice on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will qualify for the Crayon 200 race. This is a 200-lap, 211.6-mile race. This will be a test of stamina and endurance for the drivers and their crews today.

How to Watch Crayon 200, Qualifying today:

Game Date: July 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Crayon 200, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Austin Hill is coming off a win at the Alsco Uniforms 250 for his second win of the season on the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit:

Entering this race, Hill has bookended the season with wins in the very first race and the most recent for his two checkered flags. He has had a strong, steady season that may not be as flashy or headline-grabbing as his peers, but with 10 top 10 finishes, eight top fives and two wins he is right there in sixth place.

It will take at least one more win to move up and catch Josh Berry and Noah Gragson who are 66 and 69 points ahead of him respectively.

A.J. Allmendinger is still in the lead for the season with 669 points despite his recent performance not being up to his personal standards.

He is 29 points ahead of Ty Gibbs and 30 points ahead of Justin Allgaier as the clear first tier of the series.

Those three are the ones to watch today as they jockey for position at the top of the leaderboard.

How To Watch

July
15
2022

Crayon 200, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
