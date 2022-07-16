The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to New Hampshire for the Crayon 200 event on Saturday.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will make its traditional mid-summer visit to “The Magic Mile” on Saturday, July 16, for the Crayon 200 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series race weekend.

How to Watch Crayon 200 today:

Game Date: July 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the site of Saturday's Crayon 200 with the mile-long track giving way to a new winner this weekend following the news that back-to-back-to-back New Hampshire winner Christopher Bell won't be participating at the "Magic Mile" event this year.

Current championship leader AJ Allmendinger has only a single start at New Hampshire and Ty Gibbs, who is second place in the standings, has never previously competed in an Xfinity Series race at the one-mile New England oval. Both Allmendinger and Gibbs are looking to regain championship form after a challenging race in Atlanta Motor Speedway last Saturday.

The differential between points leader Allmendinger and second place Gibbs atop the championship widened from nine points before Atlanta to 29 points entering the New Hampshire race.

