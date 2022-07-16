Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Ambetter 301 Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Points leader Chase Elliott has two wins in his last three starts heading into New Hampshire, with qualifying for the Ambetter 301 set for Saturday.

Chase Elliott picked up his third win of the NASCAR Cup Series season last weekend at Atlanta and has two victories in his last three starts. He's opened up a 47-point lead in the points race entering this weekend's Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Qualifying for Sunday's race is set for Saturday.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 Qualifying Today:

Date: July 16, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream qualifying for the Ambetter 301 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Elliott scored a dramatic win at his home track last week, holding off Corey LaJoie on the final lap after leading 97 of the 260 laps overall.

Coming into New Hampshire, Ryan Blaney is second in the points race. Ross Chastain is 50 points back and defending series champion Kyle Larson is fourth, 105 points behind.

Aric Almirola won this race last last year, holding off Christopher Bell by 0.697 seconds to take the checkered flag. He led the final 20 laps, overtaking Matt DiBenedetto on lap 254. Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Blaney rounded out the top five.

The asphalt and granite track opened in 1990 and the 1.058-mile oval has variable banking in the turns and a one-degree banking on the straightaways. Jeff Burton and Kevin Harvick share the record at the track with four victories each. Harvick's most recent victories were in 2018 and 2019.

