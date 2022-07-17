How to Watch NASCAR Ambetter 301

Skip to main content

How to Watch Ambetter 301: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The main event on the NASCAR weekend schedule in New Hampshire is the Ambetter 301 today with Chase Elliot and Kurt Busch among the competitors.

The Ambetter 301 is the next race on the NASCAR cup circuit calendar before the playoffs start in the fall. This race will be on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway from Loudon, New Hampshire, with the best drivers in the world of NASCAR all looking to get a valuable win as the season winds down.

How to Watch Ambetter 301 today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Ambetter 301 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The starting lineup for today’s race feature Martin Truex Jr. on the pole for the first time in four years with Chase Elliot, Kurt Busch and Bubba Watson filling out the first two rows.

Entering today the favorite to win the Ambetter 301 is Martin Truex Jr. (+700) as he races today from the pole position.

Elliot looks to continue his top-10 finish streak as the other favorite (+700) with Kyle Busch (+750) and Kyle Larson (+800) all in the mix at the top of the odds.

There are only seven races left on the schedule after today, making every race all the more important for points and jockeying for position in the standings. Elliot is the points leader entering today’s race with 684 points and is projected to finish in first place at the end of the season.

Keep an eye on Chastain, Joey Logano, William Byron and Denny Hamlin as all have multiple wins this season and are always threats to win every race they suit up for.

How To Watch

July
17
2022

Ambetter 301

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
