How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, Pocono: Stream NASCAR, TV

The ARCA Racing Series heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend for the General Tires Delivers 200 today.

With both NASCAR and the ARCA Menards Racing Series taking over Pocono Raceway this weekend, all eyes are on the General Tires Delivers 200 today. They get the weekend started with the first race before Saturday and Sunday open the raceway to three separate races for NASCAR at Pocono Raceway.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, Pocono today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Pocono Raceway is one of the most famous tracks in motorsports and plays host to the ARCA Racing Series this weekend:

During the practice sessions, Nick Sanchez finished with the best speed and time to gain the edge entering the race today. He revved his engines up to 166.485 miles per hour.

Sammy Smith finished in second place with Rajah Caruth, Jesse Love and Connor Mosack rounding out the top five.

Entering this race, Caruth is in first place overall through nine races despite not having a win yet this season. He has 390 points, six ahead of Sanchez, who is tied for the most wins this season with two.

Daniel Dye is in third place just eight points back of first place, also without a win, but with consistent driving, seven top 10 finishes and four top five finishes, the same as Caruth.

