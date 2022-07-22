Skip to main content

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, Pocono: Live Stream NASCAR, TV Channel, Start Time

The ARCA Racing Series heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend for the General Tires Delivers 200 today.

With both NASCAR and the ARCA Menards Racing Series taking over Pocono Raceway this weekend, all eyes are on the General Tires Delivers 200 today. They get the weekend started with the first race before Saturday and Sunday open the raceway to three separate races for NASCAR at Pocono Raceway.

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, Pocono today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch ARCA Racing Series, Pocono online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Pocono Raceway is one of the most famous tracks in motorsports and plays host to the ARCA Racing Series this weekend:

During the practice sessions, Nick Sanchez finished with the best speed and time to gain the edge entering the race today. He revved his engines up to 166.485 miles per hour.

Sammy Smith finished in second place with Rajah Caruth, Jesse Love and Connor Mosack rounding out the top five.

Entering this race, Caruth is in first place overall through nine races despite not having a win yet this season. He has 390 points, six ahead of Sanchez, who is tied for the most wins this season with two.

Daniel Dye is in third place just eight points back of first place, also without a win, but with consistent driving, seven top 10 finishes and four top five finishes, the same as Caruth.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

ARCA Racing Series, Pocono

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ARCA Series
NASCAR

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series, Pocono: Stream NASCAR, TV

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Golf Course
Golf

How to Watch U.S. Girls' Junior, Semifinals: Stream Golf Live, TV

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Aston Villa Leeds United
Soccer

How to Watch Leeds United in Canada All Season Long

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150, Qualifying

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
France Belgium Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch 2022 UEFA Women's EURO, Sweden vs Belgium: Stream live

By Rafael Urbina4 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Scott Piercy plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch PGA Tour 3M Open: Stream Second Round

By Phil Watson4 hours ago
Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird celebrate after winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
SI Guide

Storm, Mercury Face Off in Final Regular-Season Meeting of Bird, Taurasi

By Kevin Sweeney4 hours ago
FORMULA 1
Formula 1

How to Watch French Grand Prix: Live Stream F1 Practice Round Two

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
imago1013309261h
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 19: Stream live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas10 hours ago