How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150, Qualifying

The final race of the regular season of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes place at the Pocono Raceway for the CRC Brakleen 150 this weekend. After today the 10 drivers for the playoffs will be set and the regular season champion will be crowned, with Zane Smith in firm control in first place entering today.

How to Watch CRC Brakleen 150, Qualifying today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Watch CRC Brakleen 150, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Heading into the final race of the season, Smith is the leader in the clubhouse with three wins, nine Top five finishes and 13 Top 10 finishes for a total of 584 points.

He is 70 points ahead of Ben Rhodes and 128 points ahead of John Hunter Nemechek and Chandler Smith who are tied for third place.

Stewart Friesen, Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar, Christian Eckes, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton round out the rest of the Top 10 standings, which would all make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Smith will likely finish up the regular season as the champion heading into the playoffs and he has earned it.

He is the only driver with three total wins and one of only two drivers with multiple wins (Corey Heim, two wins) and the only driver with more than seven top five finishes. His 13 Top 10 finishes are also three better than the next best on the circuit.

Regional restrictions may apply.