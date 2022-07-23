Skip to main content

How to Watch Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 takes the track today.

There are only eight races left on the calendar for the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting with this weekend's Explore The Pocono Mountains 225. The Xfinity Series has heated up as the summer rolls on in motorsports with the best drivers in NASCAR’s “minor leagues” showcasing their skills on the track.

How to Watch Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Qualifying today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Justin Allgaier took home a win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for his third win of the season as he inches closer to the top of the standings.

That win for Allgaier was huge for his place in the standings as he made up some ground on AJ Allmendinger’s lead in the standings.

Now he is only 16 points off of the top spot in the standings with 686 with eight races left on the calendar ahead of the playoffs. At his current pace, Allgaier is on pace to win at least one more race this season and pace Allmendinger before the playoffs begin.

Before qualifying today, betting odds have Ty Gibbs and Cole Custer (+450) as the favorites to win this weekend.

Allgaier (+600) is just behind them in the odds with Allmendinger (+1200) further down in the odds. This race could be a pivot point in the standings as Allmendinger goes from the clear top driver to one in the pack underneath the leaders if he is not able to keep Gibbs and Allgaier at bay.

Regional restrictions may apply.

