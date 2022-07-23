Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With six races left before the playoffs, only two spots remain in the top 16 heading into Pocono

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to The Tricky Triangle this weekend, also known as Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, but unlike years past, this is their only race on the 2.5-mile triangular asphalt track this year. Qualifying for Sunday's M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 is set for Saturday.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 Qualifying Today:

Date: July 23, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream qualifying for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

With just the single race at Pocono this year, the distance has been changed from 350 miles back to 400. From 2019-21, the Pocono weekend was a doubleheader, with races on both Saturday and Sunday.

Kyle Busch won last year, beating 2021 series champion Kyle Larson by 8.654 seconds.

With only six races remaining on the regular-season schedule and 14 of the 16 playoff spots already claimed by race winners, the pressure to take a checkered flag and guarantee entry into the postseason is increasing.

Ryan Blaney, who is third in the overall points standings, has a 105-point lead for a playoff position and Martin Truex Jr., fourth in points, is 68 points ahead of Kevin Harvick, who is on the outside looking in despite being ninth in points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

