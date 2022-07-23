Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits the tricky triangle at Pocono in final race before the playoffs

John Hunter Nemechek, who sits second in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series points standings, looks to repeat at Pocono Raceway in today’s 150-mile race as drivers make a push to get into the top 10 as the playoffs begin next week in Indiana.

How to Watch CRC Brakleen 150:

Match Date: July 23, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the CRC Brakleen 150 race with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Last summer Nemechek led 12 of 60 laps here, beating his team owner Kyle Busch to the checkered flag to pick up his fifth win of the season. In six of the last seven trips to Pocono a Toyota driven by a Kyle Busch Motorsports driver has won this race with Busch himself entering victory lane twice alongside Christopher Bell, William Byron and Brandon Jones.

Points leader Zane Smith has three wins this season and needs only two points today to claim the 2022 regular season championship. Smith, who finished second to Ben Rhodes last season, has five top-five finishes in his last six races.

Matt Crafton holds a nine-point lead over Derek Kraus for the 10th and final playoff spot.

Todd Bodine will start 34th and is set to make his 800th national series start when he takes the green flag today. Bodine has raced in the truck series, the Xfinity series, and the NASCAR Cup series across his 25-year career. This is expected to be his final start.

How To Watch

July
23
2022

CRC Brakleen 150

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
12:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
