Two-time winner at the “tricky triangle” Denny Hamlin sits on the pole for today’s race for the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR race.

Toyota’s domination at Pocono Raceway continues heading into today’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 as Kyle Busch and winner of two of the last three events at this track Denny Hamlin sit on the front row. Six of the last seven winners at Pocono have piloted Toyota’s to the winners circle with Busch, Hamlin and Matt Kenseth taking the checkered flag.

How to Watch M&M's Fan Appreciation 400:

Match Date: July 24, 2022

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

NASCAR Cup series points leader and 2020 series champion Chase Elliott will start third alongside 2021 series champion Kyle Larson. Larson finished second here a year ago never leading a lap finishing behind Busch who took the lead on the final lap when Denny Hamlin had to stop for fuel.

With a win today, Busch would join Bill Elliott and Denny Hamlin as the only four-time winners at Pocono Raceway.

Ryan Blaney is third in the points standings despite not having a win in 2022. Blaney has finished outside the top-15 just four times in 20 races this season.

