How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSport 200: Stream Live

How to Watch the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSport 200: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a decade-long absence, the TSport 200 is making its way back to Indianapolis with Zane Smith as the favorite to win.

The TSport 200, the first race of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffd, is making its way back to the Luca Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont, Indiana, and it is sure to be a thriller this year.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSport 200 Today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, TSport 200 on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The TSport 200 race hasn't appeared on the World Truck Series circuit since 2011. The race was not held from 2012 to 2021. 

The last time the race was held in 2011, Toyota driver Timothy Peters of Red Horse Racing came away with the win. He went 200 laps in one hour and 38 minutes.

This year, the field is filled with experienced and skilled drivers. 

Currently, Zane Smith of truck No. 38 leads the pack with 2037 points. He is followed closely by Chandler Smith with 2022, Ben Rhodes with 2017, John H. Nemechek with 2016, and Stewart Friesen with 2013.

Smith has the best odds to win at +400 followed by Nemechek at +450. Corey Heim (+550), Smith (+550), and Carson Hocevar (+800) round out the top five with the best odds to win the TSport 200.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

TSport 200

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
