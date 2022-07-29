How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200, Qualifying

NASCAR returns to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the first time in over 10 years with the TSport 200. Qualifying for the event takes place on Friday.

The TSport 200 is back in Indianapolis. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Indiana this weekend. Qualifying for the event takes place Friday evening. It will be the first playoff race of the season, kicking off the 'Round of 10' portion of the schedule.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: July 29, 2022

Race Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the TSport 200 Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Zane Smith comes into this weekend as the points leader. He had finished in the top three four races in a row before placing 13th last week at Pocono.

Chandler Smith, who won at Pocono, is in second place in the standings. He's 15 points behind, and just five points up on third-place driver Ben Rhodes.

This event was once a staple of the Truck Series schedule, being held from 1995 to 2011 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park's 0.686-mile oval track. Winners from the first iteration of the event include Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards.

During that first iteration, Ron Hornaday Jr. won the event a record four times, including three of four from 2007-2010. Timothy Peters is the most recent winner back in 2011.

Regional restrictions may apply.