Skip to main content

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NASCAR returns to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the first time in over 10 years with the TSport 200. Qualifying for the event takes place on Friday.

The TSport 200 is back in Indianapolis. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Indiana this weekend. Qualifying for the event takes place Friday evening. It will be the first playoff race of the season, kicking off the 'Round of 10' portion of the schedule.

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: July 29, 2022

Race Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the TSport 200 Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Zane Smith comes into this weekend as the points leader. He had finished in the top three four races in a row before placing 13th last week at Pocono.

Chandler Smith, who won at Pocono, is in second place in the standings. He's 15 points behind, and just five points up on third-place driver Ben Rhodes.

This event was once a staple of the Truck Series schedule, being held from 1995 to 2011 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park's 0.686-mile oval track. Winners from the first iteration of the event include Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards.

During that first iteration, Ron Hornaday Jr. won the event a record four times, including three of four from 2007-2010. Timothy Peters is the most recent winner back in 2011.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series TSport 200, Qualifying

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200, Qualifying

By Alex Barthjust now
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
OWN
entertainment

How to Watch Ready to Love Season 6 Premiere

By Adam Childs12 minutes ago
Sandy Alcantara pitches for the Marlins
SI Guide

Mets, Marlins Face Off to Start Busy Sports Weekend

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
USATSI_18507493 (1)
Basketball

How to Watch Quarterfinal: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_16714342
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at White Sox

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1002136330h (1)
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown! Stream Live Online Before SummerSlam

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tony Finau plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round: Live Stream PGA Tour

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Skateboarding
Other

How to Watch 2022 Summer Dew Tour

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago