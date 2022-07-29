Qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard takes the track today.

The final race of July for the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the road course in Indianapolis, Indiana, for the Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard.

How to Watch Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Qualifying today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

After this weekend, there are just six races before the playoffs begin with all the drivers at the top of the standings looking to maintain their position and the drivers on the outside looking in aiming to catch them.

Noah Gragson is tied with Justin Allgaier with three wins and one behind Ty Gibbs for the series lead in wins.

His consistency at the top in races has allowed him to move up the standings with his circuit-leading 10 top-five finishes and a tie for second place with 13 top-10 finishes.

Another win this weekend could vault Gragson into fourth place, jumping Josh Berry and puts him in a position to crack the top three very soon with Gibbs, Allgaier and series-leader AJ Allmendinger all within his sights.

