How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top drivers in NASCAR take on the combined road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, including the qualifying round on Saturday.

NASCAR's Cup Series returns to one of the most famous racetracks in the world this weekend with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Qualifying for the event, which kicks off the final month until the playoffs, takes place on Saturday.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: July 30, 2022

Race Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live stream the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Qualifying on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the second year the race will be held in this configuration of the track. In the past, it was the Brickyard 200 and made use of the full oval. Starting in 2021, the event moved to the combined road course used by the Formula One and IndyCar series. This layout features 14 turns.

A.J. Allmendinger won the race in the debut of the format for stock car racing last year, although Kyle Larson led the most laps at 28. William Byron won the pole. 

Case Elliot comes in as the hot hand, having won last week at Pocono. He's won three of the last five races, with two second-place finishes in between. With four total wins and 15 top-10s this season, he sits atop the championship standings with 787 points. He finished fourth in this event last year after starting third. 

