How to Watch Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard

As part of this week's NASCAR events in Indianapolis, the Xfinity Series drivers take on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 150. It will be the third time the event is held on the road course.

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, Qualifying Today:

Race Date: July 30, 2022

Race Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

This is the 20th race on the Xfinity Series schedule this year. Including Saturday, there are seven races left before the playoffs begin.

The two winners since the event switched to the road course - which features 14 turns - are Chase Briscoe (2020) and Austin Cindric (2021). Both are now with the Cup Series full-time.

Last year, A.J. Allmendinger finished second to Cindric. He's back in the field this year and is the current points leader in the Xfinity Series. He picked up his eighth top-five finish of the season last week, coming in fourth at Pocono.

Noah Gragson was last week's winner in a dominant performance that also saw him lead the most laps. He'll be a contender in this race too, as he finished fifth last season.

Coverage from Indy begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can find the race on NBC.

