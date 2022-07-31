The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard today.

The final race of July for the NASCAR Cup Series sees the best drivers in the world of motorsports head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the road course for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard today. Tyler Reddick will be on the pole for today’s race as he looks for his second win of the month and second of the season overall.

How to Watch Verizon 200 at the Brickyard today:

Game Date: July 31, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The starting grid for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard features Reddick on the pole and Austin Cindric with him on row one:

After this race there are four races total left in the regular season for the NASCAR Cup Series, followed by the playoffs that start in September with the 16 best drivers in the points standings competing for the title.

Entering today’s race, Chase Elliot is in the lead with 787 points, 105 points ahead of the next best driver.

As of this writing, Reddick (+550), Cindric (+600) and Elliot (+650) are the favorites to win today’s race and add to their playoff resumes.

