How to Watch Federated Auto Parts 400, Qualifying: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

Qualifying for the NASCAR Series Federated Auto Parts 400 takes the track with Chase Elliott in the points lead.

The 29th race of the NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Richmond, Virginia for the Federated Auto Parts 400. Qualifying and setting up the race order takes place today as the final three races of the regular season get started this weekend. The playoffs start in September, with three total races left with the best drivers in the world looking grab one of the 16 playoff spots. 15 drivers are currently locked in with wins, though that could change if we get more than one new winner in the final three races.

How to Watch Federated Auto Parts 400, Qualifying today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch Federated Auto Parts 400, Qualifying online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Bubba Wallace is coming off his first pole win of the season last week at the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Entering today, Chase Elliott is in first place with 847 points and is projected to finish in first place ahead of Ryan Blaney (728 points) and Ross Chastain (708 points) who are in second and third place at the moment. Blaney is currently the only driver who would qualify on points.

Kevin Harvick is coming off a win in the last race, clinching a playoff spot with his first win of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

