How to Watch Worldwide Express 250: Stream NASCAR Live, TV Channel

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes the track for the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation today.

The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation heads to Richmond, Virginia for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The playoffs are in full swing for the Camping World Truck Series as Grant Enfinger got off to a strong start at the TSport 200 as the round of 10 features two more races before heading into the round of eight in September for three more races before the final race of the season.

Grant Enfinger is coming off a huge win two weeks ago at the TSport 200 from Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

The playoffs have the pedal to the floor in the Camping World Truck Series as the second race in the chase to crown a champion takes place today. The drivers will set the pole, race order and qualify this afternoon ahead of the race.

Enfinger locked in his spot for the second round of the playoffs with a win as the veteran driver took the first race in the playoff series.

This weekend could end just like the last race as Enfinger has a track record of winning at this track, winning back in 2020 and finishing in the top 10 (eighth) last season.

Zane Smith has three wins this season and looks to break the streak of being a bridesmaid and not a bride after finishing as the runner-up in the final standings in both 2020 and 2021 as the driver of the No. 38 truck looks to get over the hump.

