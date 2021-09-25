September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 302: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs start Saturday night with the Alsco Uniforms 302.
Author:

While both the Cup Series and Truck Series are into the second round of their playoffs, the NASCAR Xfinity Series postseason is just getting started. The Round of 12 begins Saturday night with the Alsco Uniforms 302.

How to Watch NASCAR Alsco Uniforms 302:

Race Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream the Alsco Uniforms 302 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While 40 drivers will take the green flag, just 12 of them are still alive in the championship hunt. With the points reset for those drivers, any of them could move onto the next round after the conclusion of this three-race segment.

Austin Cindric and A.J. Allmendinger enter the postseason tied for the points lead. The two enter the postseason with a 24-point cushion over third-place Justin Allgaier thanks to the wins and stage wins that the two have collected.

Myatt Snider, Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements are the four drivers who begin this round with the most ground to make up if they want to claim one of the eight spots in the next round.

Allmendinger won when the series was here in March. He's the only driver in this field to have an Xfinity Series victory at this track. Allmendinger led 44 laps in that race, while fellow playoff driver Daniel Hemric led 74 laps and finished second.

Hemric has been a consistent driver all season but has still never won a race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. But with top-three finishes in his past two races here, could we finally see Hemric reach victory lane?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Alsco Uniforms 302

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16694937
NASCAR

How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 302

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16325214
MLS

How to Watch Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16781207
NCAA Football

How to Watch Alabama vs. Southern Miss

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16809032
NCAA Football

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16783958
NCAA Football

How to Watch North Carolina at Georgia Tech

11 minutes ago
USATSI_16813860
NCAA Football

How to Watch Akron at Ohio State

11 minutes ago
Chicago White Sox
MLB

How to Watch White Sox vs. Cleveland

41 minutes ago
USATSI_16824853
Tennis

How to Watch the Laver Cup, Day 2, Night Session

41 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown in NCAA Women's Soccer

41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy