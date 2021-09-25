How to Watch Alsco Uniforms 302

While both the Cup Series and Truck Series are into the second round of their playoffs, the NASCAR Xfinity Series postseason is just getting started. The Round of 12 begins Saturday night with the Alsco Uniforms 302.

How to Watch NASCAR Alsco Uniforms 302:

Race Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Race Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

While 40 drivers will take the green flag, just 12 of them are still alive in the championship hunt. With the points reset for those drivers, any of them could move onto the next round after the conclusion of this three-race segment.

Austin Cindric and A.J. Allmendinger enter the postseason tied for the points lead. The two enter the postseason with a 24-point cushion over third-place Justin Allgaier thanks to the wins and stage wins that the two have collected.

Myatt Snider, Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements are the four drivers who begin this round with the most ground to make up if they want to claim one of the eight spots in the next round.

Allmendinger won when the series was here in March. He's the only driver in this field to have an Xfinity Series victory at this track. Allmendinger led 44 laps in that race, while fellow playoff driver Daniel Hemric led 74 laps and finished second.

Hemric has been a consistent driver all season but has still never won a race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. But with top-three finishes in his past two races here, could we finally see Hemric reach victory lane?

