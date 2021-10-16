    • October 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Andy's Frozen Custard 335: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off its postseason Round of 8 at Texas Motor Speedway.
    Author:

    The race to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship has gotten tighter, as just eight drivers remain alive in the hunt for the title. The playoffs head to the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday to start the Round of 8 with the Andy's Frozen Custard 335.

    How to Watch NASCAR Andy's Frozen Custard 335:

    Race Date: Oct. 16, 2021

    Race Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the Andy's Frozen Custard 335 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A.J. Allmendinger leads the field in points and will start Saturday's race from the pole position. Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson sit just behind Allmendinger as the drivers currently in position for the Championship 4, with Daniel Hemric, Justin Haley, Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones on the outside.

    A win by any of those eight drivers Saturday would lock that driver into the title race.

    Outside of the eight playoff drivers, keep an eye on John Hunter Nemechek, who will be driving the No. 54 car for Joe Gibbs Racing. He won the Truck Series race at this track earlier this season.

    Among the playoff drivers, just two have won Xfinity races at Texas: Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton each won an event here in 2020. Justin Haley has a Truck Series win here in 2018.

    In the spring race, Kyle Busch led 94 laps and won, while Justin Allgaier finished second. Allgaier, Cindric, Hemric and Jones each led at least 13 laps, but none could get past Busch in the end. As a Cup Series regular, Busch will not race Saturday, and the field is wide open for any of the playoff drivers to find victory lane.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
